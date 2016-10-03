Oct 3 Boc Aviation Ltd :
* Discloseable transaction in relation to the purchase and
leaseback arrangement of five aircraft
* Company has entered into agreement with Air China on 30
September 2016
* Aggregate list price of aircraft is approximately US$1.53
billion
* Price difference have no material adverse impact on
company's future operating costs taken as a whole
* Company expects to take delivery of such aircraft and
close transaction prior to 31 december 2016
* Agreed to purchase three new Boeing B777-300ER and two new
Airbus A330-300 aircraft from Air China and lease each aircraft
back to Air China upon delivery
