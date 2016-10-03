Oct 3 Boc Aviation Ltd :

* Discloseable transaction in relation to the purchase and leaseback arrangement of five aircraft

* Company has entered into agreement with Air China on 30 September 2016

* Aggregate list price of aircraft is approximately US$1.53 billion

* Price difference have no material adverse impact on company's future operating costs taken as a whole

* Company expects to take delivery of such aircraft and close transaction prior to 31 december 2016

* Agreed to purchase three new Boeing B777-300ER and two new Airbus A330-300 aircraft from Air China and lease each aircraft back to Air China upon delivery