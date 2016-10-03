Oct 3 Nirvana Asia Ltd -

* Proposed privatisation of Nirvana Asia Ltd by Asia Memorial Group Limited by way Of a scheme of arrangement and the proposed cash offer to cancel all outstanding options, proposed withdrawal of listing of the shares on stock exchange

* Stock exchange has approved withdrawal of listing of shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On friday, 7 October 2016

* Scheme was sanctioned without modification by Grand Court Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: