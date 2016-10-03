Oct 3 National Australia Bank Ltd
* Announced completion of sale of 80% of its life insurance
business to Nippon Life Insurance Company (Nippon Life) for $2.4
billion
* Goodwill for wealth business is expected to reduce by
approximately $1.6 - $1.7 billion
* Also committed investment of at least $300 million over
next 4 years in superannuation, platform, advice & asset
management business
* Peter Grey has been appointed chairman of MLC Ltd
* Commencing a long term partnership with Nippon Life
* Partnership includes 20 year distribution agreement to
provide life insurance products through nab's owned and aligned
networks
* Transaction has resulted in a loss on sale, which is
expected to be approximately $1.2 - $1.3 billion
* For cash earnings, in fy16 results, 80% of earnings for
MLC Life Insurance will be treated as discontinued operations
outside of cash earnings
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: