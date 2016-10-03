BRIEF-Carlo Cannell reports 5 pct in build-a-bear Workshop
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
Oct 3 Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd:
* Says CDPQ and Edelweiss Enter into long term partnership agreement
* Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd says CDPQ targets investments of 50 billion rupees over 4 years in stressed assets and specialized corporate credit in india
* Partnership aims to channel between Rs. 12,000-14,000 crores into private debt and restructuring of stressed assets in the country
* Investments to result in purchase of NPLs from indian banks, investments in private debt of growing indian companies Source text: bit.ly/2dAELA8 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reports 6 percent passive stake in Genesis Energy LP as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kba5vC Further company coverage:
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jFNO6d)