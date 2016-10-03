Oct 3 Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd:

* Says CDPQ and Edelweiss Enter into long term partnership agreement

* Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd says CDPQ targets investments of 50 billion rupees over 4 years in stressed assets and specialized corporate credit in india

* Partnership aims to channel between Rs. 12,000-14,000 crores into private debt and restructuring of stressed assets in the country

* Investments to result in purchase of NPLs from indian banks, investments in private debt of growing indian companies Source text: bit.ly/2dAELA8