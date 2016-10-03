Oct 3 ING Groep NV :
* Investment of 800 million euros ($898.48 million) in
continued digital transformation in order to further improve
customer experience, accelerate growth in primary customers and
lending
* Programmes to also lead to approximately 900 million euros
annual cost savings by 2021
* Intended initiatives impact around 7,000 employees, mostly
in Belgium and Netherlands
* Countries with similar value propositions intend to
harmonise their business models and develop shared operating
platforms
* In Netherlands And Belgium, we intend to move to an
integrated banking platform,
* All-In-All, over coming five years, around 7,000 functions
might be impacted by these effects, including 950 positions
employed by external suppliers
* Initiatives are expected to result in a reduction of ING's
workforce in Belgium by around 3,500 ftes and by around 2,300
ftes in Netherlands for years 2016-2021
* In line with our strategy, we will be introducing ING
Group financial targets for 2020
* Targets for 2020: we will maintain our ING group CET1
ratio above prevailing fully-loaded requirement, currently 12.5
pct, with a leverage ratio above 4 pct
* 2020 target for cost/income ratio is 50-52 pct
* We intend to start a path of convergence towards one
digital banking platform.
* For intended workforce reductions, a pre-tax redundancy
provision of around 1.1 billion euros is expected to be booked,
of which 1.0 billion euros in Q4 of 2016
* We reiterate our intention to pay a progressive dividend
over time
