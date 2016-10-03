UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 3 Infibeam Incorporation Ltd:
* Infibeam Global EMEA FZ-LLC, Dubai has entered into a licensing arrangements and joint venture with Dubai UAE-based KSK Capital
* Joint venture company will be held in 49:51 ratio between Infibeam and KSK Capital Source text: bit.ly/2cLzJEN
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources