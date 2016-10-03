Oct 3 D Carnegie & Co AB :

* Blackstone updates its proposal for election of board members ahead of extraordinary general meeting in D. Carnegie & Co AB (publ) on Oct. 14, 2016

* Says Vega Holdco Sarl, controlled by Blackstone and holder of about 28.61 pct of the total number of outstanding shares in the Company, wishes to update its proposal to the extraordinary general meeting on Oct. 14, 2016 regarding the election of board members

* Updated proposal entails that James Seppala replaces Andrew Lax as proposed board member and chairman of the board Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)