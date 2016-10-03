Oct 3 D Carnegie & Co AB :
* Blackstone updates its proposal for election of board members ahead of extraordinary
general meeting in D. Carnegie & Co AB (publ) on Oct. 14, 2016
* Says Vega Holdco Sarl, controlled by Blackstone and holder of about 28.61 pct of the total
number of outstanding shares in the Company, wishes to update its proposal to the extraordinary
general meeting on Oct. 14, 2016 regarding the election of board members
* Updated proposal entails that James Seppala replaces Andrew Lax as proposed board member
and chairman of the board
