UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
Oct 10 Noble Group Limited:
* Noble announces divestiture of noble americas energy solutions for usd 1.05 billion
* Consideration for divestiture consists of usd 800 million plus repayment to noble of NAES working capital at closing
* operating cash flows from naes will continue to accrue to noble up until closing of transaction
* Expected that transaction will close in december 2016
* "with this divestiture, noble will continue to reduce debt while also funding growth opportunities in high return businesses"
* closing of divestiture subject to approval by shareholders, expiration of hart scott-rodino waiting period and approval of u.s. Federal energy regulatory commission
* Sale of Noble Americas Energy Solutions subsidiary to Calpine Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
