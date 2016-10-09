Oct 10 Noble Group Limited:

* Noble announces divestiture of noble americas energy solutions for usd 1.05 billion

* Consideration for divestiture consists of usd 800 million plus repayment to noble of NAES working capital at closing

* operating cash flows from naes will continue to accrue to noble up until closing of transaction

* Expected that transaction will close in december 2016

* It is expected that transaction will close in december 2016

* "with this divestiture, noble will continue to reduce debt while also funding growth opportunities in high return businesses"

* closing of divestiture subject to approval by shareholders, expiration of hart scott-rodino waiting period and approval of u.s. Federal energy regulatory commission

* Sale of Noble Americas Energy Solutions subsidiary to Calpine Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: