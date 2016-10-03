Oct 3 IVS Group Sa

* Says its unit IVS Italia extended and renewed, until Dec. 31 2019, exclusive distribution agreement with Nespresso Italiana, concerning the Professional Line of Nespressotm coffee pods

* The agreement now includes the whole regions of Lombardy, Piedmont, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Puglia and some provinces of Emilia Romagna and Veneto, in addition to the regions Liguria, Sardinia, Campania, Trentino Alto Adige and some provinces of Lombardy, which were already served by IVS Source text for Eikon:

