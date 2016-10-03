Oct 3 Aker BP Asa:

* Acquisition Of licenses From Tullow

* The transaction comprises working interest in eight licenses, including 15 percent in the Oda (previously known as Butch) discovery in PL 405

* Transaction strengthens aker bp's position in core areas surrounding ula, north of alvheim, skarv and krafla/askja areas

* Oda development concept is a tie-in to ula field and discovery is estimated to contain 43 million (gross) barrels of oil equivalent. Partners are targeting an investment decision in 2016

(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)