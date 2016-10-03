UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Oct 3 Aker BP Asa:
* Acquisition Of licenses From Tullow
* The transaction comprises working interest in eight licenses, including 15 percent in the Oda (previously known as Butch) discovery in PL 405
* Transaction strengthens aker bp's position in core areas surrounding ula, north of alvheim, skarv and krafla/askja areas
* Oda development concept is a tie-in to ula field and discovery is estimated to contain 43 million (gross) barrels of oil equivalent. Partners are targeting an investment decision in 2016
* Transaction subject to regulatory approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
LONDON, Jan 27 America's third-biggest cereal company, Post Holdings, and the UK's Associated British Foods are among a group of four bidders vying for British cereal brand Weetabix, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.