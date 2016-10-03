BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Oct 3 Vallourec :
* Co holds majority stake of 84.6% in vallourec soluções tubulares do brasil, nippon steel & sumitomo metal corp 15%, and sumitomo corp 0.4%.
* Finalized merger of vallourec tubos do brasil and vallourec & sumitomo tubos do brasil on 1 october 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru