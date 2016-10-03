Oct 3 Azimut Holding SpA :

* Files contract on demerger by incorporation of Azimut Consulenza SIM in Azimut Capital Management SGR

* As a result of the demerger, all of the equity, assets and liabilities of Azimut Consulenza SIM SpA will be transferred to Azimut Capital Management SGR, Azimut Financial Insurance SpA and the newly formed Azimut Partecipazioni Srl

* The group now awaits the removal of Azimut by the Bank of Italy from the Securities Investment Firms (SIM) register and will pay 1.0 euro per share dividend within 30 days of such removal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8901 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)