Oct 3 Azimut Holding SpA :
* Files contract on demerger by incorporation of Azimut
Consulenza SIM in Azimut Capital Management SGR
* As a result of the demerger, all of the equity, assets and
liabilities of Azimut Consulenza SIM SpA will be transferred to
Azimut Capital Management SGR, Azimut Financial Insurance SpA
and the newly formed Azimut Partecipazioni Srl
* The group now awaits the removal of Azimut by the Bank of
Italy from the Securities Investment Firms (SIM) register and
will pay 1.0 euro per share dividend within 30 days of such
removal
