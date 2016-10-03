UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 3 SCA AB
* SCA closes baby diaper business in Mexico
* Says total costs for closure of business are expected to amount to approximately SEK 170m and will be recognized as an item affecting comparability in Q3 of 2016
* Says approximately SEK 20m of these costs are expected to impact cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources