UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
Oct 3 Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
* Chemtrade announces offer to acquire Canexus
* Chemtrade to present offer directly to shareholders after Canexus board of directors "repeatedly refuses to engage"
* Chemtrade to offer $1.50 in cash per Canexus common share.
* Offer values Canexus at an enterprise value of approximately $884 million
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
