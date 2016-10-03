Oct 3 Netent AB (Publ)

* Therese Hillman new CFO at Netent

* Therese Hillman is a member of the board of directors at Unibet and has spent the past five years as CEO of Gymgrossisten, a subsidiary of the Qliro Group

* Hillman will start her new position on January 9, 2017, and is replacing Maria Hedengren, who is leaving NetEnt as previously announced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)