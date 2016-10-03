Oct 3 Q-Free ASA :

* Entered into a contract to implement and maintain a new statewide advanced transportation management system for Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) in the US

* Order value is about 200 million Norwegian crowns ($25.04 million)

* Contract has a duration of four years

* Delivery will start immediately Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 7.9858 Norwegian crowns)