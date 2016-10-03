Oct 3 Tecnotree Oyj :

* To start personnel negotiations in Finland

* Co-operation negotiations in Finland regarding reduction of maximum 40 positions

* Negotiations concern whole personnel in Finland

* Company has worldwide about 900 employees of whom 108 work in Finland

* Says alternative ways to adjust company's activities in addition to staff reductions are also handled

* Program was intended to be implemented by end of Q3

* Program was intended to be implemented by end of Q3

* However, a part of the program will happen during Q4