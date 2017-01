Oct 3 China Evergrande Group :

* Units of co, entered into a cooperation agreement with Shenzhen Special Economic Zone Real Estate & Properties & its controlling shareholder

* Shenzhen Real Estate will acquire 100% of equity interest in Hengda Real Estate from Kailong Real Estate

* An application has been made for resumption of trading in shares and debt securities of company from 9:00 a.m. On 4 oct 2016