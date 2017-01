Oct 3 ZetaDisplay AB :

* ProntoTV has signed a contract worth 6 million Swedish crowns ($702,691)

* ProntoTV, part of ZetaDisplay Group, has signed a framework agreement for delivery of Digital Signage to a retail chain in Norway

* Agreement runs for five years and deliveries will begin shortly

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5386 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)