Oct 3 Carnival Corporation
* Signs agreement with shell to fuel world's first
LNG-powered cruise ships
* Shell will supply co's AIDA Cruises and Costa Cruises
brands with fuel for two new LNG-powered ships expected to
launch in 2019
* 2 of new LNG-powered ships designated for Cruise Brand,
Carnival Cruise Line, with delivery dates expected in 2020 and
2022
* Remaining two vessels will also be built for Costa Cruises
and Aida Cruises brands and are expected to enter service in
2021
* One new ship is designated for P&O Cruises UK with an
expected delivery date in 2020
