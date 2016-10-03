UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 3 Usher Agro Ltd
* Got winding up petition aginst co by CFSIT Inc for recovery of dues worth $10 million, PT Bank Maybank for recovery of dues worth INR 177.8 million Source text: bit.ly/2d88Irp Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources