Oct 3 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co :

* Terms of new credit agreement are substantially consistent with existing credit agreement

* New credit agreement has a term of five years

* Intends to use proceeds from credit facility to retire $350 million of 6.2% senior unsecured notes when they mature on Nov 15

* Credit agreement includes an option to increase revolving credit facility for up to an additional $500 million

* Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces new $2.1 billion credit agreement

* Entered new credit agreement comprised of a $1.5 billion unsecured revolving credit facility and a $600 million unsecured term loan

* New credit agreement, which has a term of five years, replaces company's existing credit agreement