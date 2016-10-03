Oct 3 Winnebago Industries Inc
* Winnebago to acquire towable RV manufacturer Grand Design
* Says acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive
to Winnebago's growth profile
* Deal for about $500 million in cash and newly issued
WInnebago Shares
* Expects to fund transaction through a combination of $395
million in cash and $105 million iN newly issued Winnebago
shares
* Combined company is expected to generate significant cash
flow that will facilitate rapid debt reduction
* Revenues for Q4 of fiscal 2016 are expected to be
about$263.3 million
* Winnebago expects to reduce its debt to EBITDA ratio to
below 1.5x by end of fiscal 2018
