UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 3 Silverman Holdings Ltd
* Co has conditionally agreed to issue and CCBI has conditionally agreed to subscribe for, convertible bonds in principal amount of HK$200 million
* Company entered into subscription agreement with CCBI, Liu Dong, Liu Zhihua and Excel Orient Limited Source text (bit.ly/2dBxSi1) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources