Oct 3 Tullett Prebon Plc

* Announces members of TP ICAP global executive committee

* Appoints Frits Vogels as CEO TP ICAP EMEA; John Abularrage as CEO TP ICAP Americas; Hugh Gallagher as CEO TP ICAP APAC

* Andrew Baddeley to be CFO and executive director of TP ICAP Plc board

* Tullett Prebon, ICAP and their associated brands will be operated separately and they will continue to compete Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: