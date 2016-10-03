Oct 3 Netmedia SA

* Shareholders Andrzej Wierzba, Michal Pszczola, Jolanta Pszczola and SO SPV 56 plan to announce tender offer for remaining company's shares at 6.50 zlotys ($1.70) per share

* Shareholders Andrzej Wierzba, Michal Pszczola, Jolanta Pszczola and SO SPV 56 plan to dematerialize company's shares and their delisting from stock exchange

* The shareholders jointly have 66.06 percent stake in the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8308 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)