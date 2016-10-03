Oct 3 Digital Domain Holdings Ltd

* Net proceeds from subscription and placing will be approximately hk$306.63 million

* Entered into placing agreement with placing agent in relation to placing of placing shares

* Pursuant to placing agreement, co conditionally agreed to place, through placing agent, on a best effort basis, 380mln placing shares

* Company entered into subscription agreement with subscriber in relation to subscription

* Company has agreed to allot and issue aggregate of 181.82 million shares at subscription price of hk$0.55 per subscription share

* Subscriber is Munsun VR Fund Lp; placing agent is Head & Shoulders Securities Limited