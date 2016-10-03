Oct 3 Digital Domain Holdings Ltd
* Net proceeds from subscription and placing will be
approximately hk$306.63 million
* Entered into placing agreement with placing agent in
relation to placing of placing shares
* Pursuant to placing agreement, co conditionally agreed to
place, through placing agent, on a best effort basis, 380mln
placing shares
* Company entered into subscription agreement with
subscriber in relation to subscription
* Company has agreed to allot and issue aggregate of 181.82
million shares at subscription price of hk$0.55 per subscription
share
* Subscriber is Munsun VR Fund Lp; placing agent is Head &
Shoulders Securities Limited
