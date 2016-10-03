Oct 3 Meta Financial Group Inc
* Proposed purchase, which is subject to certain conditions,
has been approved by boards of directors of all companies
* Meta does not anticipate need to raise additional capital
for this acquisition
* Expects impact of deal will provide immediate accretion of
over 10 percent to Meta's EPS in first full year of combined
operations
* Deal for approximately $42.5 million
* MetaBank to acquire the assets of EPS Financial LLC
* Expects to realize about 12 percent tangible book value
dilution from deal at close with earn-back period of
approximately 4 years
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: