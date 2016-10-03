Oct 3 TBS Group SpA :

* Unit EBM wins in consortium a contract for hospital Sant'Andrea in Rome for total 3.5 million euros ($3.92 million)

* Unit EBM will earn 1.9 million euros from the contract

* Contract relates to the technical management of the biomedical equipment of hospital Sant'Andrea

* Contract has a duration of three years, with service delivery starting as of the end of September ($1 = 0.8921 euros)