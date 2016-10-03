Oct 3 Storebrand Asa :
* Storebrand livsforsikring as has today successfully issued
sek 750 million Solvency II compliant dated callable
subordinated bonds, with a coupon of 3m stibor + 3.25 per cent
* The bonds mature 11 October 2046 and provide for an
optional call by Storebrand Livsforsikring AS on 11 October 2021
* The bonds will qualify as Tier II capital under the
European Solvency II regulatory capital regime for insurers
* The bonds will be applied for listing on Oslo Børs
* Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Swedbank AB
(publ) acted as Joint Lead Managers for the bond issue
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)