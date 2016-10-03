Oct 3 Continental Materials Corp
* Continental materials corp says is considering whether
any reserves are required to be recorded as a result of partial
summary judgment
* "partial summary judgment resolved many of company's
claims in valco's favor"
* In suit, co among other things sought to recover about
$1.26 million of royalty overpayments
* Continental materials corporation reports issuance of
partial summary judgment on valco, inc. Litigation
* Company's claim for return of royalty overpayments made
during statutorily allowed period is still pending.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: [ ]