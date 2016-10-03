Oct 3 Whitestone Reit
* Whitestone REIT says two properties were acquired for a
total purchase price of $72.5 million
* Purchase was funded using 54% equity and 46% debt from
company's unsecured credit facility
* Op units to be redeemable, on a 1-for-1 basis, for cash at
1 Whitestone common share or, at Whitestone's election,
Whitestone common shares
* La Mirada and Seville will be immediately accretive to
earnings, add to cash flow
* Acquires two properties with operating partnership units,
valued at $19.00 per unit, combined with cash and debt; The La
Mirada And Seville Community Centers in Scottsdale, Arizona are
an expansion of the company's "Internet resistant" business
model portfolio
* Two properties were acquired for a total purchase price of
$72.5 million
* Equity portion consisted of issuance of 621,053 operating
partnership units ("op units") priced at $19.00 per unit
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: