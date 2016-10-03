Oct 3 Cypress Semiconductor Corp
* A portion of charges may be recorded and paid in cash
through fiscal year 2017 - SEC filing
* Cypress semiconductor corp says on september 27, 2016, co
adopted a restructuring plan
* Expects to eliminate approximately 500 positions from its
global workforce across all business and functional areas
* Expects to record and pay cash employee severance and
other related charges in a range of about $40 million to $50
million, primarily in q3 and q4
* 2016 restructuring plan may not result in a material
reduction in future operating expenses
* Plans to reinvest portion of savings generated from 2016
restructuring plan into employee related matters, business
initiatives
