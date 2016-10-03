Oct 3 Cypress Semiconductor Corp

* A portion of charges may be recorded and paid in cash through fiscal year 2017 - SEC filing

* Cypress semiconductor corp says on september 27, 2016, co adopted a restructuring plan

* Expects to eliminate approximately 500 positions from its global workforce across all business and functional areas

* Expects to record and pay cash employee severance and other related charges in a range of about $40 million to $50 million, primarily in q3 and q4

* 2016 restructuring plan may not result in a material reduction in future operating expenses

* Plans to reinvest portion of savings generated from 2016 restructuring plan into employee related matters, business initiatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: