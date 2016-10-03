BRIEF-C R Bard Q4 earnings per share $2.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Oct 3 Evolent Health Inc
* Amendment to definition of "merger consideration" to be cash in amount of $50.3 million,7.42 million shares of co's Class A common stock
* Amendment to reflect decrease in amount of additional contingent share consideration payable under certain conditions to $12.38 million
* On Oct 3, co, unit entered into amendment to merger deal dated July 12, 2016 by and among co, Valence Health, Inc - SEC filing
* After giving effect to amendment, aggregate amount of merger consideration to be paid by the co at closing is $219.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 26 Advisers could pocket up to $100 million in fees from Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion, the largest takeover of a European healthcare business in more than a decade.