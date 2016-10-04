UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 4 Colonial Motor Company Ltd:
* Co has entered an unconditional agreement to sell dealerships to two different buyers
* Following discussions between BMW Group New Zealand Ltd and Jeff Gray Ltd, parties have agreed not to renew dealer franchise agreement
Source text for Eikon:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources