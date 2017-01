Oct 4 Coassets Ltd:

* Coassets announces agreement with valiant finance

* Expects to generate a strong deal pipeline through this agreement

* Pursuant to agreement, coassets will facilitate funding of loans of A$75,000 up to A$2m via coassets crowdfunding platform

* Agreement will expand coassets' sme deal pipeline and increase recognition as a leading player in alternative lending market in australia

