* May use operating losses to offset REIT taxable
income;required distributions to shareholders may be
reduced/eliminated until such time
* Does not expect that it will be required to make
distribution of accumulated earnings,profits in connection with
reit conversion
* SBA Communications Corporation board approves REIT
conversion
* SBA intends to elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with
its taxable year ending December 31, 2016
* In connection with its REIT conversion, sba proposes to
merge with and into a newly formed, wholly owned subsidiary
