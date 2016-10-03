Oct 3 Marchex Inc

* Marchex announces CEO and board transitions

* Board of directors has created an interim office of CEO subject to oversight by Anne Devereux-Mills as chairman

* Board of directors will begin a search for company's next ceo

* Company is reiterating its Q3 revenue guidance for $30 million or more

* For adjusted OIBA in Q3, Marchex now expects a range of a loss of $3.5 million to $4.5 million including adjustments

* For Q3 adjusted EBITDA, company now expects a range of a loss of $2.5 million to $3.5 million

* Pete Christothoulou has resigned as CEO, effective immediately

* Anne Devereux-Mills, board member, has assumed responsibilities as chairman of board of directors