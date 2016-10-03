Oct 3 Centene Corp
* Says plan design changes will become effective January 1,
2017
* Changes include increase in out-of-network maximum
out-of-pocket level to $25,000/$50,000 (individual/family) for
all plans
* Changes include reduction to 150 percent of medicare rate
for out-of-network facilities (from 190 percent of medicare
rate)
* Changes include reduction of reimbursement for
out-of-network physicians and all other services and supplies to
100 percent of medicare rate
* Submitted final filing for 2017 benefit plan design and
rate adjustments associated with off-exchange PPO individual and
family plans
* Changes include premium rate increase of 9.9 percent,
reduction of out-of-network physicians reimbursement,other
services,supplies to 100 percent medicare rate
* Changes include increase to $5,000/$10,000 for
out-of-network deductible for platinum and gold plans from no
deductible in 2016
* Changes include elimination of default rate of 75 percent
of billed charges for out-of-network services that do not have a
medicare rate
Source: (bit.ly/2dmtR6q)
Further company coverage: