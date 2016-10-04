Oct 4 Nn Group Nv :
* NN group to transfer its Irish reinsurance portfolio to
Canada Life
* The portfolio transfer and the capital repatriation are
expected to result in a total after tax loss of approximately 25
million euros ($28.0 million) (pre-tax loss of approximately 55
million euros)
* NN Re (Ireland) ltd. expected to hand back its reinsurance
license and repatriate capital for approximately 65 million
euros to NN group in the fourth quarter of 2016
* These transactions will not impact NN group's reinsurance
business in the Netherlands
