Oct 4 Greggs

* Trading in line with expectations

* Total sales up 5.6% for 13 weeks to Oct. 1

* Company-managed shop like-for-like sales up 2.8%

* Our expectations for full year outturn remain unchanged

* As we look to next year, whilst we anticipate some general industry-wide cost pressures, we expect to make further progress against our strategic plan