Oct 4 Gaming Innovation Group Inc :

* July-September total active real money players for Guts.Com, Rizk.Com and Betspin.Com were 95,401, up 7.9 pct from period June- August

* Gross gaming revenue (GGR) continued to increase to a new all time high for GIG's gaming sites Guts.Com, Rizk.Com and Betspin.Com in September

* September total deposits were 11.3 million euros ($12.6 million), up 8.1 pct from August, and margins obtained were 3.91 pct for casino and 10.5 pct for sports betting

* Total registered users on Guts.Com, Betspin.Com and Rizk.Com were 541,860 as of Sept. 30 2016, compared to 505,836 as of Aug. 31 2016 Source text for Eikon:

