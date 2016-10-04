BRIEF-Carlo Cannell reports 5 pct in build-a-bear Workshop
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
Oct 4 Electra Private Equity Plc
* Electra partners is pleased to announce that, following successful initial public offering ('ipo') of its portfolio company premier asset management group plc ('premier'), it expects to partially realise electra private equity plc's ('electra') investment in business
* On admission, electra is expected to receive cash proceeds of £36 million from redemption of preference shares and sale of ordinary shares in premier
* In addition electra will hold approximately 8% of issued ordinary share capital of premier with a valuation at offer price of £10 million
* Based on offer price, electra's investment in premier has a value of £46 million, an uplift of £13 million or 39% on valuation of electra's investment at 31 march 2016, implying an increase in nav per share of 26p
* Premier Asset Management announced IPO on Tuesday, raising gross proceeds of approximately £63.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reports 6 percent passive stake in Genesis Energy LP as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kba5vC Further company coverage:
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jFNO6d)