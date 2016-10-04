UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds Banzai in headline and first bullet)
Oct 4 Showroomprive :
* Showroomprive will acquire 100 percent of capital of Saldi Privati, a subsidiary of theMilanese group Banzai
* The transaction amounts to a total of 28 million euros ($31.3 million)
* Expects to complete acquisition of Saldi Privati in course of November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources