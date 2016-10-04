UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Oct 4 Ryanair Holdings Plc :
* September load factor rose 1 pct point to 95 pct
* Rolling annual traffic to Sept grew 16 pct to 113.2m customers
* Ryanair september traffic grows 13 pct to 10.8 mln
* As our recent guidance confirmed, we expect average fares to fall by between 10 pct to 12 pct in 6 months to march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders