Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 4 Ericsson :
* Announces changes in operations in Sweden
* Says intends to reduce 3,000 positions in production, research and development and sales and administration
* Says intends to recruit about 1,000 research and development positions in Sweden over the coming three years,
* Ericsson says will also make general cost reductions and take out external costs, primarily by reducing the number of consultants in sweden by 900,
* Ericsson says the cost and efficiency program targeting savings of SEK 9 billion during 2017, is progressing according to plan
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)