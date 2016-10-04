Oct 4 PZU :
* The chief executive officer of Poland's largest insurer
PZU said on Tuesday that the company is considering
issuing subordinated debt by the end of 2020.
* Michal Krupinski also told reporters that even if PZU
takes part in a potential share issue of Alior Bank,
it will not affect PZU's dividend in 2017.
* He also said that if PZU does not take part in a merger or
acquisition in a given year, the dividend may amount to 80
percent of its profits.
* Krupinski also said he aims to increase the dividend per
share ratio in the coming years.
