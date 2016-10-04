Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 4 G5 Entertainment AB (Publ) :
* For January-September 2016, G5 forecasts revenue of about 332 million Swedish crowns ($38.7 million), which corresponds to achieving 17 percent revenue growth versus comparable figures for same period 2015
* Preliminary July-Sept revenue approximately 126 million Swedish crowns, about 31 percent revenue growth when compared to year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5792 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)