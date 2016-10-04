Oct 4 G5 Entertainment AB (Publ) :

* For January-September 2016, G5 forecasts revenue of about 332 million Swedish crowns ($38.7 million), which corresponds to achieving 17 percent revenue growth versus comparable figures for same period 2015

* Preliminary July-Sept revenue approximately 126 million Swedish crowns, about 31 percent revenue growth when compared to year ago Source text for Eikon:

