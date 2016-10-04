UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
Oct 4 Royal Mail Plc :
* GLS acquires Golden State Overnight
* General Logistics Systems (GLS) has acquired regional next day parcel delivery company, Golden State Overnight Delivery Service Inc
* Acquisition provides GLS with a focused and targeted market position in this geography
* Total consideration paid for GSO is $90 million (about 70 million stg), which will be funded from existing resources
* Transaction is expected to be economic profit accretive 5 for GLS in 2019-20.
* GSO will be fully consolidated within GLS for reporting purposes but will be managed as a separate entity
* Says Dana Hyatt, chief executive officer, who will continue to lead company, together with GSO's existing management team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
