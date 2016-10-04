UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 4 OEX SA :
* Its unit, Cursor SA, signs a cooperation agreement with Prochnik SA and its unit, E-commerce Prochnik Sp. z o.o.
* The cooperation agreement concerns logistics and stocking materials
* Cursor will sell products of Prochnik and Rage Age via online shops for a sale margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources